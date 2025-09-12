Strs Ohio Makes New $32.45 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,776 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,448,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $959.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $883.26 and a 200 day moving average of $736.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

