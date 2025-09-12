General Mills, Inc. $GIS Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

