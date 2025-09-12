Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 300.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,498.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,599.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5,211.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,813.88 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock worth $22,869,434. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

