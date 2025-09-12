Strs Ohio Takes $43.87 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,865,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $431.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

