Glenview Trust co Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE KMI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

