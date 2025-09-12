Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $718.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $720.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $690.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

