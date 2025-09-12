Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 148,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 30.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $207,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 159.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Visa by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $343.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.41 and a 200-day moving average of $347.03. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $268.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $629.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

