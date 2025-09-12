Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD is Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 181.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,520 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

