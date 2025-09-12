Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Birchbrook Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Birchbrook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

