Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stake Raised by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.