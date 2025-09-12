Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stake Lessened by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after buying an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $157.55 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.