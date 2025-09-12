Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Kenvue worth $290,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.0%

KVUE stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.