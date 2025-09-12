Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 211,555 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $330,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 110,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 287,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $35,308,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,130 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $176.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

