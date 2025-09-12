Swedbank AB Has $234.93 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162,428 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.25% of Lam Research worth $234,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.52.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.7%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $115.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

