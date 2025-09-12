1248 Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

1248 Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of 1248 Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,527,000 after acquiring an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $755.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $741.52 and its 200 day moving average is $778.38. The company has a market capitalization of $715.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $942.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

