Lynx Investment Advisory Has $1.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 316.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

