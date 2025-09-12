Lynx Investment Advisory Has $685,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Lynx Investment Advisory lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,799.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 133,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 126,191 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,130,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,749,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

