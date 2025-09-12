Lynx Investment Advisory Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Lynx Investment Advisory reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

