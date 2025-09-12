Lynx Investment Advisory Has $344,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Lynx Investment Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,999,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,207,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 531,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

