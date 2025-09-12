iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Stock Holdings Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.59% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.88 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1709 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

