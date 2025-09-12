Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $31.03 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $246.26 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,778. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

