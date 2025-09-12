Plum Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Plum Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

