Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

