Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.2% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.2% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,741.44. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,439 shares of company stock worth $87,495,956 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Shares of GD opened at $329.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.11 and a 200-day moving average of $286.42. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

