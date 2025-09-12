Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 838 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,439 shares of company stock valued at $87,495,956. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:GD opened at $329.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.