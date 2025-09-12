Fruth Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $185.64 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,852,320. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

