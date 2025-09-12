Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.9%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $553.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.42 and a 52 week high of $557.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,646 shares of company stock worth $21,634,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.