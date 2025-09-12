Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,693,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,307,590.40. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,325,688.65. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $156.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $157.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

