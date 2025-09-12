Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

