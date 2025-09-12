Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $640.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $667.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. TD Securities started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

