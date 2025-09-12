Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 17,000 Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $699,831.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,678,121. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,788 shares of company stock worth $18,279,081. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

