Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Position Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $779.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $824.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

