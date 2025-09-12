Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $186.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

