iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

