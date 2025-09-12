Strs Ohio Invests $30.55 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $770.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $735.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $779.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

