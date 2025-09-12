Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $199.11

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.1111.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,240. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE WSM opened at $203.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

