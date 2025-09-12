Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.3889.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $137.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

