Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

