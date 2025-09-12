Plum Street Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Plum Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $361.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $362.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

