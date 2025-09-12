Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.