501,552 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

