Intrua Financial LLC Sells 825 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5%

PEG stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

