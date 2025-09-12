Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

