WBI Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $368.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

