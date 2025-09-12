Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $183.91 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $150.43.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,248.37. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

