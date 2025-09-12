4,546 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9%

Vertiv stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

