Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes $804,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 99.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

