First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $324.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,045,061 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

