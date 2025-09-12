Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

