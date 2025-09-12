Compass Financial Services Inc Has $108,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

